Kendall Jenner & A$AP Rocky Making It Official? — She’s ‘Open’ To The Idea

It’s been months and months of on-and-off between Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky, but the reality star may finally be ready to take things to the next level, according to a new report. Are these two FINALLY dating officially?!

It’s been a year since Kendall Jenner, 21, and A$AP Rocky, 28, were first linked as an item, and after all this time, the 21-year-old is finally considering putting a title on the relationship. “Kendall’s still not exclusive with anyone, but she’s definitely showing more interest in A$AP,” an insider tells People, adding that the reality star is “open to seeing” where things go with the rapper.

In the many months since we first saw Kendall and A$AP together, she’s also spent time with Jordan Clarkson, Harry Styles and Travis Scott, not wanting to get “too serious” with just one person. It seems like she’s still not quite ready to settle down, but after “spending more time” with the 28-year-old lately, she’s at least considering it, according to the mag.

Although Kendall was caught kissing Jordan on New Year’s Eve, it’s A$AP who she’s been seen out and about with in recent weeks. In January, they spent several days together in New York City, and an eyewitness told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that they definitely “looked like boyfriend and girlfriend.” After that, they both traveled to Paris, where cameras caught them looking super cozy, with Kendall whispering in A$AP’s ear. Awww!

Of course, ever since she blew up as a model, Kendall has always put her career first, and considering she’s still at her peak right now, we wouldn’t be surprised if she continues to put love on the back burner. Plus, with great friends like Gigi Hadid, 21, Bella Hadid, 20, Hailey Baldwin, 20, and more (not to mention her sisters), who needs a man anyway!?

