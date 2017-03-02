Angelina Jolie Freaked Out That Brad Pitt Has Reconnected With Jennifer Aniston

REX/Shutterstock

We hear that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have reunited virtually following his split from Angelina Jolie, and she’s not happy about it. Find out why Angie is freaking out over Brad and Jen texting each other after the Oscars!

“Angelina Jolie, 41, is kinda freaking out now that Brad Pitt, 52, has reconnected with his ex Jennifer Aniston,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively. Yes, it’s pretty soon for him to be getting in touch with an ex after their tumultuous breakup, especially because the divorce is still in the works!

“It stings for Angelina to know that Brad still thinks about Jen and wants to stay connected to her,” our insider adds. “Angelina is frustrated, confused, annoyed and hurt that Brad would reach out to Jen so soon after breaking up with her,” the source shares. Poor Angie!

As we previously told you exclusively, Brad and Jen have been texting each other lately, and Jen even congratulated Brad after Moonlight was named Best Picture at the 2017 Oscars on Feb. 26. “She absolutely loved the film and knew Brad was the one behind it,” a source revealed. Nothing wrong with congratulating an old friend on an amazing project, but we all know it’s a slippery slope when it comes to these folks!

On top of all that, a March 1 report claimed that Angie has been missing her support system — AKA Brad. The actress is feeling “lonely”, according to insiders, and she’s even beginning to rethink her decision to divorce him. While we sincerely doubt that’s the case, it’s definitely normal to miss someone you’ve spent so many years with, and we don’t blame Angelina if she’s feeling that way!

HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Angie has a reason to be upset over Brad and Jen reuniting? Tell us if you feel bad for her!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.