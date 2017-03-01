‘L&HH’ Yung Joc Admits To Threesome After Reconciling With Karlie Redd?

Image Courtesy of VH1

Yung Joc is put in the hot seat after reconciling with Karlie Redd, when she questions him about having a threesome with Tommie Lee. The drama is played out during the ‘L&HH’ super trailer, so did he actually admit to having a ménage à trois?

Karlie Redd, 38, and Yung Joc, 33, have reportedly rekindled an old flame, but will another woman cause that fire to go out? The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season six super trailer shows the moment she grills him about possibly having a threesome with Tommie Lee, 32, and another unnamed woman. After Karlie is told that Tommie’s been claiming she’s dating Joc, she meets with him to address the allegations. Karlie asks, “Did you have a threesome?” He responds, “She did come with another chick,” leading her to whack him with a pillow! CLICK TO WATCH.

In another moment, Jessica Dime asks what’s going on between Tommie and Joc when they’re spotted out together. He cryptically says, “You know, we’ve been cool,” before she coyly added, “REAL cool.” Tommie then reveals in the confessional, “I’m going to make sure I got some get-back for Karlie Redd, that fake ass b*tch who tried to take Scrapp [DeLeon] away from me.” Yikes! If you don’t recall, Karlie and Tommie’s ex Scrapp made out before he was sent to prison!

It’s clear Joc and Karlie have a lot of unresolved business to deal with before she’s able to let go of her trust issues with him. She says, “I feel like you should apologize to me. All the bullsh*t you put me through.” As fans of the show know, Karlie and Khadiyah Lewis previously fought over Joc during season three. Karlie wasn’t playing around and cut right to the chase by boldly asking Khadiyah, “Are you f*cking my man?” Khadiyah responded, “Every night.”

Joc’s ex and baby momma Sina Bina will also be figured into the latest drama, so we can only imagine what’s in store on March. 6, when the first episode of the new season airs! Karlie and Sina previously ganged up on Khadiyah, but it’s hard to say if they’ll stay on the best terms, now that Karlie is reportedly back together with Joc! We’ll definitely be tuning in to get the scoop!

