United States Vs. Germany Live Stream: Watch The SheBelieves Cup Match Online

The SheBelieves Cup is back, and what better way to kick off the tournament than with a rematch from the 2016 finals? USA takes on Germany on March 1, so don’t miss a second of this epic match!

It may not be the FIFA World Cup, but any excuse to see some of the world’s best women’s players hit the field is a good one. The United States Women’s National Team hosts Germany in the first round of matches in the SheBelieves Cup, and it’ll be great to see Carli Lloyd, 34, Becky Sauerbrunn, 31, Alex Morgan, 27, Christen Press, 28, back in action. The game is set for 7:00 PM ET so tune in to see what happens!

So, what is the SheBelieves Cup? On the surface, it’s an invitational tournament held by the United States, where four teams – USA, Germany, France and England – compete in a round-robin tournament. It’s only two-years-old, with the USA defeating Germany to take the inaugural cup.

However, the cup is part of the SheBelieves campaign. The movement is part of the U.S. Women’s National Team to “movement to inspire young girls and women and encourage them to accomplish their goals and dreams,” according to US Soccer’s official website. Initially part of the USWNT’s run to their 2015 World Cup victory, it’s now taken on a life of its own.

The SheBelieves Cup brings together some of the world’s best soccer players to spread “the positive message of empowerment and provides a stage to shine the spotlight on positive female role models (athletes and non-athletes alike) and showcase their accomplishments both on the field and in culture at large.”

The first two games – England versus France, US versus Germany – will take place in the Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania. The second round of matches will be in the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, with the finale taking place in the nations capital: Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium in Washington, DC.

