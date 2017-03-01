Real Madrid Vs. Las Palmas Live Stream: Watch The La Liga Match Online

Despite taking a shocking loss to Valencia, Real Madrid remains on top of La Liga – but for how long? Real Madrid looks to recover some of its mojo with a March 1 match against Las Palmas, so don’t miss out on seeing Cristiano Ronaldo in action!

Normally, Real Madrid would have this match in the bag. The first-place squad is taking on UD Las Palmas, who are outside the top 10. Yet, when Los Blancos took on Valencia, another struggling team, Real Madrid was handed a loss! Los Amarillos look to pull off a similar upset when they roll into Santiago Bernabeu to meet Cristiano Ronaldo, 31, Gareth Bale, 27, and the rest of Real on March 1. The game is set for 3:30 PM ET so tune in to see ever kick, block and goal!

There was a time when Real Madrid seemed unbeatable. They went a record-setting 40-games without taking an L, but that seems so far away. After Sevilla snapped the streak and Celta Vigo bounced Los Blancos out of the Copa Del Rey, the one mighty Madrid seems far too human. While they’ve had no issues dealing with Napoli in the Champions League, the fact that they lost to Los Murcielagos is shocking.

They almost took a back-to-back loss. At one point in their Feb. 26 match with Villarreal, Real was down 0-2. They came back to win the match 3-2, thanks to Gareth, Cristiano and Alvaro Morata, 24, according to ESPN. Actually, the game may have been won due to the refs, as Real argued in the 74th minute over a debatable handball call against Bruno Soriano, 32. A wayward ricochet off Victor Ruiz, 28, into Bruno’s arm resulted in a penalty, one that set up Ronaldo’s equalizing penalty kick.

The decision sent the Villarreal bench into a frenzy, and the club’s president Fernando Roig, 69, blasted the officials after the match, almost insinuating they were on Real Madrid’s side all along! “What has surprised me and made me laugh is that the referees have come out [of the stadium] with Real Madrid [plastic] bags,” he told Cadena Cope radio, per ESPN FC. “Our coach did not like that the refereeing delegate came to say goodbye and while he shook our coach’s hand, with the other he was holding a Real Madrid bag.”

Who do you want to win this game, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Real Madrid can maintain their lead in La Liga?