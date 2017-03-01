Cleveland Cavaliers Vs. Boston Celtics Live Stream — Watch The NBA Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

Who got game? LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers will try to prove they can repeat as NBA champions when they hoop against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden on Mar. 1st at 8pm EST. Catch the epic basketball game online here!

How will Amir Johnson, 29, the 6’9″ center for the Boston Celtics react when LeBron James, 32, MVP of the NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers comes driving down the lane? Basketball fans across the Eastern Conference are waiting to see which team will come out on top of this radical matchup. The Cavaliers are the top team in the East with a record of 40-17 while the Celtics are in second, only 3 games back, and looking to make up ground with their record of 38-21. This game will be a war.

LeBron and his team have been getting it done all season with solid defense and uptempo offense. When the Cavs out rebound their opponents they win 92% of their games so expect Cleveland to chase every loose ball off the glass. The Cavs also can get hot from outside. If the Celtics want to stay in this game, they are going to have to protect the lane as well as press shooters outside the arc.

The Boston Celtics are the team to beat in the East for the Cavs. NBA fans will be looking for the Celtics to send a message to the league champions that they will not rollover when they play the toughest team in professional basketball. This meeting has all the feeling of a playoff game so don’t miss a single hoop.

HollywoodLifers, who will you be rooting for in this big game? Do you think the Cavaliers have what it takes to get the big win on the road? Or will the Celtics hold it down for the home fans? Let us know what you think will be the final score of this contest?

