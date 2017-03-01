Barcelona Vs. Sporting Gijon Live Stream: Watch The La Liga Match Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Goooooal! Barcelona is still breathing down Real Madrid’s neck in La Liga. They look to take the lead in the league by facing Sporting Gijon on March 1, so don’t miss a single second.

It looked like Barcelona was going to finally usurp La Liga from Real Madrid. Barca had out away Atletico Madrid in a heated contest on Feb. 26, and Los Blancos had suffered a surprising loss to Valencia on Feb. 22. Real was down 0-2 to Villarreal, but Cristiano Ronaldo, 31, and his crew came back to secure the win!

It must be frustrating for Lionel Messi, 29, Neymar, 25, and Luiz Suarez, 30, to be so close and yet so far, so expect the Trident to work out these anger issues on Sporting de Gijon in this match. The game is set for 1:30 PM ET, so tune in to see what happens

Barcelona being so close to claiming the top of La Liga’s table means there might be hope that Luis Enrique, 46, could keep his job as Barcelona’s manager. His future with the club seemed in doubt, especially after getting smacked around by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Yet, if Luis can lead his team to one of the most epic comebacks, it would keep him out of the unemployment line.

Can they do it, thought? Former PSG player and current FCB star Lucas Digne, 23, thinks so. “We can still do it, anything can happen,” he said after the win against Altetico Madrid, according to ESPN FC.

“We’re going to give everything for 90 minutes. We conceded four goals in the first leg. Why not score them in the second? We don’t even need to talk about it in the dressing room. It’s clear between us: we want to show a better face, the quality of our play.”

While Barcelona is looking to take the top of the table, Sporting is hoping to avoid the bottom. They go into this match in 18th place, just above Granada and Osasuna. If they lose, it’s likely they’ll be relegated down to the Secunda Division at the end of the season. So, it’s not looking good.

Who do you want to win this match, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Barcelona will be able to win La Liga? Will they be eliminated from the Champions League?

