Selena Gomez Planning To Introduce The Weeknd To Her Family During Texas Trip

It’s getting serious! Selena Gomez is planning to introduce The Weeknd to her family members in Texas, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned, once his tour ends. The singer has been spending a ton of time with her boyfriend and she’s ready to show him off.

Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 27, have already made their relationship social media official and they’re clearly crazy about each other. Now, the “Kill ‘Em With Kindness” songstress is ready to introduce her boyfriend to all of her loved ones, but she’s waiting for the perfect time. “Selena knows her family would love Abel [Tesfaye],” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s so warm and funny he will get along great with her family members. She’s planning on bringing him to Texas to get to know them better as soon as his tour is finished.”

The couple has been spending as much time together as possible these days. Selena was spotted at his epic show in Paris on Feb. 28, as part of his European tour, and she lived it up to the fullest. She was even dancing and singing alongside model Sara Sampaio while he performed his hit single “Can’t Feel My Face.” The pair was also seen enjoying drinks at La Reserve!

“Selena’s mom Mandy Teefey and family are definitely keeping close tabs on her,” our insider noted. “They have total faith in her, but of course they worry about her. She’s definitely falling head over heels quickly for Abel, and they definitely don’t want to see her get her heart-broken. She’s in such a good place they would hate to see her sad.” Luckily, she’s been all smiles!

Unfortunately, Mandy is already a little concerned over their romance, according to Life & Style Magazine. “Mandy has heard the dirty and drug-related lyrics to Abel’s songs and she doesn’t approve of Selena hanging out and partying with him,” an insider said. Even so, the couple appeared to be having a blast together while traveling for his Starboy tour, which ends May 28.

