Tarek El Moussa’s Desperate Trip To Rehab To Win Christina Back: Why It Didn’t Work

The drama is not over for Tarek and Christina El Moussa, as a new report reveals that Tarek allegedly attended an outpatient rehab facility for drinking and anger issues in the summer of 2016, the same year the couple separated.

Last year, Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa, 35, allegedly attended rehab after getting into a fight with his wife Christina, 33, in May that led to her calling 911 on him after he fled from their home with a gun, according to a new report from In Touch magazine. Tarek reportedly went to an outpatient facility close to the couple’s home in Orange County, Calif., where he hoped he could mend his marriage. According to the shocking report, Tarek allegedly “drank and was verbally abusive to Christina, so he needed to take care of his issues.”

After Tarek got out of rehab, the HGTV star reportedly argued with his wife over a $40,000 bill for “rehab facility” expenses that he’d received in the summer of 2016, according to an eye-witness who allegedly saw the couple having the disagreement. According to the source, Tarek told people on the set of Flip or Flop, “I don’t drink anymore,” “I’m happy Tarek now” and “I’m a new man.”

“The rehab definitely brought him back to life,” the insider said, however it allegedly didn’t help his relationship with his wife. “Christina said he did it to try to win her back, to show her that he was changing but at that point, she was already done with him.” Tarek was the one to officially file for divorce at the beginning of January, just one month after the couple announced their separation.

Other sources have been critical of the way the couple has been acting in public recently, behaving very kindly to one another in front of the cameras. It seems there are doubts that they are truly on good terms. “They’re trying to squeeze every last drop out of the franchise,” an insider close to Flip or Flop said. “They are absolutely faking it — they’ve been lying to the public since their split,” an HGTV source noted.

