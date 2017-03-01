Stephen Colbert Slams Trump’s Obamacare Diss: Congress Got Excited Hearing ‘Obama’

If you thought you’d seen Stephen Colbert dish out the best insults he could throw at Donald Trump, guess again. The ‘Late Show’ host slammed the president after his speech to the Joint Sessions of Congress on Feb. 28 with an epic diss in response to one of Trump’s own disses.

When Stephen Colbert’s Late Show released the promo for their Feb. 28 live broadcast following President Donald Trump’s speech to the Join Session of Congress, we knew things were going to get ugly when it came time for the actual show to air — but we didn’t know how ugly. Stephen opened his show with an endless stream of insults about practically everything Trump had said in his address to Congress, but by far the best one was how he made fun of Trump’s attempt to trash Obamacare.

Stephen showed a clip of the audience rising to clap when the president talked about repealing the Affordable Care Act during his speech. “That must have been hard on Trump,” Stephen said. “People got so excited just hearing [Barack] Obama‘s name.” Oh, snap! Well, Stephen definitely wasn’t wrong, seeing as Democrats in Congress actually went so far as to give Trump a LITERAL thumbs down when he called Obamacare a “disaster.”

Of course, we knew the late night host was going to lay into Trump, given that the teaser for his live broadcast was a spoof on the New York Times ad that aired during the Oscars that took serious aim at Trump’s portrayal of the mainstream media as “fake” news. Just as we suspected, the spoof on the commercial was nothing compared to the actual live broadcast, in which Stephen tore the president apart.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the Late Show‘s special live broadcast after Trump’s speech? Give us all your thoughts below!