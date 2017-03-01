Selena Gomez’ Mom Disapproves Of The Weeknd?: Worried She Will Get Her ‘Heart Broken’

FameFlynet

While Selena Gomez and The Weeknd appear to be happier than ever, is it possible that her mother and family are worried the relationship could end in tragedy? HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Selena’s kin are terrified she will get her ‘heart broken’ again!

“Selena [Gomez]‘ family is so incredibly supportive and loving,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She has a big extended family and they all support her. When she was struggling they showered her with love constantly. They helped her get back on her feet and on solid ground.” It is so amazing that Selena, 24, has a great support system behind her, but now that she’s happy with her new beau The Weeknd, 27, (whose legal name is Abel Tesfaye) are they still looking out for her as much?

“Sel’s mom and family are definitely keeping close tabs on her. They have total faith in her, but of course they worry about her. She’s definitely falling head over heels quickly for Abel, and they definitely don’t want to see her get her heart broken. She’s in such a good place they would hate to see her sad.”

Selena’s mom, Mandy Teefey, may be worried about The Weeknd specifically being the one who could hurt her daughter, as she reportedly doesn’t think the “Starboy” singer is a good influence on Selena, according to Life & Style magazine.

“Mandy has heard the dirty and drug-related lyrics to Abel’s songs and she doesn’t approve of Selena hanging out and partying with him,” an insider told the magazine. Apparently Selena’s mama is so worried that she’s even “pressuring” the “Hands To Myself” singer to kick The Weeknd to the curb. Uh-oh! Let’s hope The Weeknd can prove himself to Selena’s mother, as we would hate to see this epic couple call it quits!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Selena’s family should be worried about The Weeknd breaking her heart? Give us all your thoughts below!

