Selena Gomez’s Mom Begs Her To Dump The Weeknd: She Sees Too Many ‘Red Flags’

Uh oh, trouble in paradise already? A new report claims that Selena Gomez’s mom is not thrilled with her new boyfriend, The Weeknd, and thinks they need to split ASAP.

Could Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 27, be headed for a split? If her mom, Mandy Teefey, has it her way, they sure could be, reports Life & Style magazine. Unfortunately The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, doesn’t have Mandy’s approval, according to the report. But why?

“Mandy has heard the dirty and drug-related lyrics to Abel’s songs and she doesn’t approve of Selena hanging out and partying with him,” a source told the magazine. Sadly, the report goes on to explain that Mandy is “pressuring” Selena to dump Abel due to her disapproval. Yikes.

The source added that, “Mandy has met Abel and thinks he is respectful in person, but she doesn’t think he’s a good influence on Selena.” Selena has definitely had her ups and downs, especially after a 90-day stint in a rehab facility near the end of 2016, so it’s no surprise that her mom is concerned. However, Selena is an adult and can make her own decisions when it comes to her love life, so Mandy may be up for a fight on this one.

Selena and The Weeknd have been dating since as early as January 2017, when they were first spotted out together on a PDA-filled date. Since then they have traveled the world together, including romantic getaways to Italy and most recently Paris, France while Abel is on an international tour. During his Paris show, Selena cozied up to gal pal Sara Sampaio in the audience while cheering on her man. Sorry, Mandy!

