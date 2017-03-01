Scott Disick Fed Up With Sexless Romance With Kourtney Kardashian: Why He Had To Split

REX/Shutterstock

Men really aren’t that complicated. Unfortunately, a sexless romance with Kourtney Kardashian is the one thing Scott Disick couldn’t handle, according to a new report that explains why he ultimately had to bounce. Here’s the scoop!

Men are simple creatures. They only want two things — food and sex. If they don’t get those things, they leave and find it somewhere else (with someone else). It’s been an ongoing joke on Keeping Up With The Kardashians that Kourtney Kardashian never let Scott Disick sleep in her bed. She’d use his loud snoring or the kids as a frequent excuse to avoid intimacy. Unfortunately, their sexless romance was the number one reason Scott had to get out, according to Life & Style. “Kourtney held sex over his head,” a source tells the magazine. “The few times they did have sex, it was solely to make babies.”

That was another common joke on the reality show. Kim and Khloe Kardashian tried to telling their older sister that you can use Scott as a “baby maker,” despite her desire to expand the family with more children. The mother-of-three always wanted a large family, but hardly made an effort to slip between the sheets with her man. And so, the seemingly reformed bad boy went on a sex binge, getting down and dirty with endless models in Miami. “He didn’t have Kourtney’s affection before he cheated, so he had nothing to lose,” the source continues.

Making matters even worse, when Scott tried laying down the line by proposing to Kourt, she totally rejected him on the spot. The reality hunk reportedly got down on while knee while enjoying a family vacation in Costa Rica. “Whenever Scott brought up the subject of getting married, she practically laughed in his face. The sarcastic comments left him feeling angry and foolish.” Clearly, it didn’t take long for Scott to seek intimacy elsewhere, as he reportedly hooked up with a chick IN COSTA RICA with his children near by!

HollywoodLifers, if you were involved in a sexless marriage like Scott, would you leave as well?

