Rob Kardashian loves his little angel SO MUCH, he wants to spend every single second with her! Now that he’s co-parenting with Blac Chyna, the sock designer has the hardest time saying bye to his ‘baby girl,’ Dream. See the adorable picture, here!

And the award for sweetest father goes to…Rob Kardashian, 29! Nobody said co-parenting with an ex would be easy, but Blac Chyna, 28, and the sock designer are doing their best to keep things cordial, for the sake of their daughter Dream. With the former couple living separate lives, they have to divide their time with Dream — and the moment of separation is always heartbreaking. “Saying bye to my beautiful baby girl,” wrote Rob on Instagram. “She is smiling at me. You see how she’s looking at her daddy. I literally can’t get enough of this girl.” Awww!

Saying bye to my beautiful baby girl ….. she is smiling at me. U see how she looking at her daddy 😍😍 I literally can't get enough of this girl,,, I never felt a love or happiness like this ever in my life and she makes me so happy ,,,about to miss her so much 😓💙 Love You baby Dream☁️

Ever since Dream came into this world on Nov. 10, we’ve seen a different side of Rob. He’s more loving, attentive, calm, and present whenever his daughter is around. Unfortunately, having a baby with Blac wasn’t enough to save their engagement. Some may say they moved too fast, while others think their personalities don’t mix well anyway. After a series of EXPLOSIVE arguments and cheating accusations, the lovebirds called things off for GOOD on Feb. 17. “We wedding plans are off,” a source explained to People. “Chyna is super fed up with Rob.”

The reality stars have been through their fair share of ups and downs, but in the end, Dream will always come first. In fact, Kris Jenner is on a mission to make sure Rob gets custody of his daughter. “If Rob and Chyna can’t come to an understanding on a fair custody arrangement for Dream, Kris will fight tooth and nail for Rob to get full custody”, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Hopefully no one gets their feelings crushed!

HollywoodLifers, how does that photo of Rob and Dream make you feel? Isn’t it super bittersweet?

