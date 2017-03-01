Rihanna Covers Up In Professional Outfit For Harvard Humanitarian Of The Year Honor

REX Shutterstock

Rihanna’s versatile style shined as she left her barely-there outfits behind and suited up in a chic off-the-shoulder grey tweed dress that was polished and professional as she made an appearance at the Ivy League school to accept a special honor — and she dressed the part!

Although Rihanna, 29, may be known for her stellar performances singing and dancing on stage or her ability to wear some of the sexiest looks around with ease, what many don’t realize is how much she gives back to the community. Harvard University shed a light on all of her charitable work when they presented her with their “Humanitarian of the Year” Award on Feb. 27, where she stepped out in Boston for the ceremony in a polished, professional look.



While we would never expect to see RiRi in such a buttoned-up ensemble, we love the way she dressed for the occasion — in fact, it reminded us of something Cher Horowitz from Clueless would wear to a job interview, (and that’s obviously why we loved it!). Although she was clad in a grey tweed dress, the off-the-shoulder silhouette is what gave the get-up a real wow factor. Sure, it was perfectly polished, but with a stylish twist — and we would expect nothing less from RiRi! We especially loved the slit and the cinched-in belt.

She finished off the look with a pair of matching over-the-knee grey tweed boots and wore her hair in a long, sleek ponytail.

Allen Counter, director of the Harvard Foundation, presented Rihanna with a plaque and she was all smiles as she took to the stage and delivered an inspirational speech, even infusing some humor into her address. RiRi was honored for her various contributions. Not only did she launch an oncology center in the Barbados that specializes in breast cancer, but she also founded The Clara Lionel Foundation Global Scholarship Program, a non-profit organization that provides funding to Caribbean-born students who attend college in the United States.

