Oprah Winfrey Running For President in 2020 After Trump’s Shocking Victory?

Courtesy of Bloomberg

Anything is possible! If Donald Trump can win an election, what’s to stop Oprah Winfrey from doing the same? The legendary philanthropist is considering running for President in 2020, and you won’t believe who inspired her train of thought!

Say what you want about America, but we’re definitely a country of firsts. Especially when it comes to political leaders. Barack Obama was the first-ever black president, Donald Trump is the first president to be elected without any political background, and Oprah Winfrey, 63, could become the first-ever female president. Come 2020, the TV hostess might have a change of heart about running in an election…and she thanks Donald for giving her that kind of motivation. “You could actually run for president and be elected,” says David Rubenstein on his show. At first, Oprah is totally speechless…but then she says THIS!

“I never thought or even considered the question as a possibility. I just thought, ‘Oh…Oh…,” referring to Donald’s shocking 2016 victory. “I thought, ‘Oh, gee, I don’t have the experience. I don’t know enough. And now I’m thinking, ‘Oh…” You’ve got nothing to worry about Oprah. Political background is apparently overrated these days. That’s what the 2016 election showed us. It also doesn’t matter if you’re grabbing women by the p*ssy, or allegedly groping them backstage at a Miss Universe pageant show, or allegedly hired Russian prostitutes to pee in front of you. That’s all kosher in the White House!

If anything, Oprah has the kind of warm heart we need in office, which makes her MORE qualified than Donald in a way. The philanthropist has given back to dozens of charities over the years, and is a positive, motivational speaker or role model to millions of Americans. We definitely wouldn’t mind voting for Oprah, but unfortunately, her running is a long shot.

“Oprah isn’t running for President in 2020,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She has a great life and though she has nothing to hide, she also has nothing to prove. She is happy to help in the political process, but she doesn’t want the most powerful position in the world, she doesn’t want those headaches.” Hey, we’ll take all the help we can get!

