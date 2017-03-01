‘DWTS’ Partners Normani Kordei & Val Chmerkovskiy Looking Forward To Show Romance?

Image Courtesy of ABC

A relationship between ‘Dancing with the Stars’ partners Normani Kordei & Val Chmerkovskiy would be even hotter than their dance routines! So are the Fifth Harmony star and ‘DWTS’ pro willing to start romance rumors during season 24? We have the EXCLUSIVE details here!

Don’t be shocked if you see pics of Val Chmerkovskiy and Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei getting totally cuddly in the following weeks; they’re ready to do anything it takes to win Dancing With the Stars season 24, even enter a showmance, according to a source who spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! Both Val and Normani are totally dedicated to taking home the mirrorball trophy!

“Val is always up for any storyline during the seasons of Dancing with the Stars because he knows how to play the game and this year is no different,” the source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “If they want him to go down the ‘are they aren’t they’ route with a relationship rumor he is all about it.

“And Normani is down for anything to keep them both on the show for as long as possible, because we all know it is equal parts dancing and equal parts popularity contest,” the source continued. “So start expecting as the season begins and continues that they might be involved in rumors of a relationship.”

Juicy! This wouldn’t be the first time Val got involved with someone from the DWTS world. The dancer, who won season 23 with Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez, was recently in a relationship with fellow contestant Amber Rose! Amber, 33, who was partnered with his brother, Maxsim, on season 23! They had a blast together, but Amber unfortunately ended things. Good thing season 24 is starting and he can get his mind of the split!

