Nicki Minaj Disses Meek Mill After He Snaps Pic With Trey Songz — See Her Epic Takedown

Oh snap! Nicki Minaj is clapping back at ex Meek Mill after he and her enemy Trey Songz have banded together to make new music. We’ve got her perfect takedown as it looks like the guys might be working on a diss track about her.

Uh oh! Meek Mill upped the ante in his bitter breakup with Nicki Minaj by hanging out with her nemesis Trey Songz. The 29-year-old rapper posted an Instagram pic with Trey in the studio Feb. 28 and captioned it, “Best of both worlds basically 😁 @treysongz a lot of money made last night!” Yikes! We can totally see a Nicki diss track coming out of that recording session and Nicki seems to know that as well.

The 34-year-old “liked” a comment on the page from a user who wrote, “Pretty sad when all these mfers have to come together to take down one bad b*tch. Let’s see who’s left standing with all that doe in the end though.” BAM! We’re sure that exact thought was going through Nicki’s mind, but she couldn’t post that sentiment herself without starting a major war.

The “Super Bass” singer has been furious with Trey, 32, after he didn’t deny rumors that the two hooked up after Remy Ma recently dropped her epic Nicki diss track “Shether.” Remy rapped that “Only time you touched a trigga is when you f*cked Trey Songz,” and instead of coming out and denying they did the dirty, Trey simply tweeted, “Even when you stay out of the way they will have ya name all in some sh*t. Wake up to new comedy everyday focus.” Now he’s hanging with Nicki’s ex so it does really seem like everyone is ganging up on her right now.

