Ash Wednesday: 14 Celebs We Could Never Give Up For Lent Even If We Tried Really Hard

There are some stars we just can’t get enough of — and if you asked us to give them up for Lent, it would just truly be impossible! See which popular celebrities make our list!

What if you had to give up your favorite celebrity for Lent on Ash Wednesday?! We got to thinking about it, and simply decided that there are certain stars we just wouldn’t be able to live without. Here’s an explanation of who and why (we think you’ll agree):

1. Kim Kardashian

She’s basically been shoved in all our faces for the last ten years, but somehow, she just gets more fascinating by the day!

2. Kylie Jenner

I mean, really, we DARE you to try and not open a Kylie Snapchat for 40 DAYS.

3. Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez

We know Selena’s moved on with The Weeknd, but there will ALWAYS be that inkling of hope that these two get back together — and that off-chance is all we need to stay invested.

4. Taylor Swift

HELLO, SHE COULD DROP AN ALBUM AT ANY TIME.

5. Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik

Now that we know how cute they are, we simply couldn’t live without it.

6. Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth

We once lost them to a two year breakup — we refuse to lose them again.

7. Harry Styles

I mean…..just look at him.

8. Beyonce

Because, well…she’s Beyonce. Duh.

9. Nicki Minaj

This girl always brings the drama, and we don’t want to miss out if she decides to tell it like it is again.

10. Ellen DeGeneres

Please, don’t deprive us of our laughter….we beg you.

11. Adele

Our ears simply would not be able to handle a world without Adele’s voice.

