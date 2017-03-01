Courtesy of Instagram

Never let a man fight a woman’s battles. After throwing himself in the middle of a nasty girl fight at the ‘Love & Hip Hop NY’ reunion show, DJ Self graciously apologized via Instagram for letting his ‘natural reflex’ take over. Read his reparation, here!

Believe it or not, lionesses are typically the most viscous ones in the pack. But every now and then, a lion will foolishly step in to try and break up the fight. That’s basically when happened to DJ Self, 31, on the Love & Hip Hop New York reunion episode when Cardi B and Major Galore violently lunged towards each other. Punches were being thrown, hair extensions were being pulled out, and somehow DJ Self found himself in the middle of it — a brave decision he’s come to regret.

“I’d like to apologize if anyone was bothered or offended by the imagery portrayed when I stood up only to block and restrain a fight between females,” the musician confessed on Instagram. “I would never nor have I ever put my hands of any female.” After getting in the middle of the brawl, DJ Self receive a lot of online backlash from fans who thought he was getting aggressive with Cardi and Major. “My natural reflex was to stop a fight and prevent any harm between females I have nothing but love for.” OK, maybe DJ Self needs to stop referring to grown women as “females.”

It sounds like DJ Self was just trying to help! The Love & Hip Hop reunion stage has a habit of turning nasty and violent, especially after what happened last year. Remember when Samantha Wallace was attacked by a member of the CROWD?! It wasn’t even by a fellow cast mate…it was a complete stranger. The experience was so traumatizing that she thought about quitting the show all together! People need to take a chill pill and cool it with the violence!

HollywoodLifers, do you think DJ Self was trying to help? Do you accept his apology?

