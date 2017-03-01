Kristen Stewart Goes Topless & Flaunts Butt Cheeks In Thong For ‘V’ Magazine

Courtesy of Mario Testino for 'V' magazine

Kristen Stewart looks sexier than ever in one of her edgiest magazine shoots to date, as she stripped down to her thong and tights in ‘V’ magazine — and you can see it right here!

Kristen Stewart, 26, left little to the imagination in V magazine, where the actress posed for a smoldering shoot, lensed by famed photog Mario Testino for the V106 ‘Free Spirit’ issue.

The Chanel muse rocked a slew of looks from the French fashion house, all while sporting an edgy platinum ‘do. In some images Kristen can be seen posing topless with a jacket gingerly covering her assets, while one of the sexiest photos from the shoot features the star posing in sheer tights and a thong, all while completely topless — and her booty is on full display in the photos.



The interview proved to be just as revealing as the shoot as she opened up to Chloe Sevigny about her new role in Personal Shopper and her unique relationship with Chanel creative director, Karl Lagerfeld.

“Karl has always, from the very beginning, made me feel like being myself was the right thing to do. And in [the fashion] world, that is a rarity. He’s a compulsive and obsessive artist and it’s contagious. And he’s kind. He is who he is for a reason. I feel so lucky to be in his space so often,” she said as she opened up about her relationship with the designer.

Her new role touches on technology and the miscommunication that seems to occur more often than not. “When you speak to someone on the phone, that is a decipherable, understandable exchange. But with text and social media, it’s essentially a dialogue with yourself and your interpretation of a shadow. It’s not invalid; it’s a new language,” she said.

For more from Kristen, be sure to scoop up the issue when it hits newsstands on March 9.

