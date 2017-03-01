Tyga & Kylie Jenner: How King Cairo Will Be ‘The Star’ Of Their Future Wedding — So Cute

Courtesy of Instagram

It’s no surprise Tyga & Kylie Jenner are determined to tie the knot in just a few years. And when they do, mark their words, Tyga’s son King Cairo will play a MAJOR role in the ceremony! In fact, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned he’ll be ‘the star’ of the entire show — how adorable is that?

Kylie Jenner, 19, and Tyga, 27, are already planning what they want their future wedding to be like — and there hasn’t even been a proposal yet! But while the longtime couple reportedly have their hearts set on a destination wedding once Kyles turns 21, their special day won’t just be about the two of them. Tyga’s 4-year-old son King Cairo is actually going to be just as important as the bride and groom themselves — and we’re kind of loving it!

“When Tyga marries Kylie, and that day will come, he and Kylie won’t be the stars of the day. King will!” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Tyga wants King to be a huge part of the ceremony and no doubt wants him to be the ring bearer!” Aw! Even sweeter though? The cute reasoning behind WHY King is going to shine just as much as Kylie on his dad’s wedding day.

“King’s played such a huge part in both Tyga and Kylie’s life and it will be only right for him to present what’s going to be one huge diamond rock to his dad’s bride. King’s already looking forward to it,” our source added. We love that King is already totally down to own his ring bearer role. But at the same time, we’re not the least bit surprised. After all, King and Kylie are super close — especially since his baby sister Dream Kardashian, 3 months, arrived.

“[King] loves Kylie because she’s always chasing him around the house, reading to him, and spoils him to death,” our insider concluded. “He’s so lucky to have her as a future stepmom, and no doubt Kylie will cry tears of joy and happiness on her wedding day after seeing King walk down the isle with her ring.” We can’t wait for the special day to arrive!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Kylie and Tyga will tie the knot sooner rather than later? What do you think of King’s role on the big day?

