Kim Zolciak Loves Her New ‘Amazing Redone’ Lip Injections — I’m ‘Incredibly Bruised’

Image Courtesy of Snapchat

Yowza! Real Housewife Kim Zolciak showed off a much plumper pout before leaving Los Angeles on March 1, and she’s proud of her juicy lips! See her gush about the ‘amazing redone’ injections, despite the black and blue bruising, right here.

Kim Zolciak got a new look while she was in Los Angeles, and she’s proud to show it off — even though she isn’t fully healed yet! The 38-year-old former Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Snapchat on March 1 to flaunt her most recent lip overhaul, and they actually look pretty crazy!

That’s because she JUST got them tuned up, and it takes a little while to heal. “So I had my lips redone at California Cosmetics, and they’re amazing,” she gushed to fans on the social media platform. Her lips look MASSIVE, but Kim promised that they won’t stay that way. “I’m incredibly bruised, honestly, underneath the make-up.” Yeah, we can kind of tell.

However. Kim is still really happy with the results, even before the swelling goes down, and she wants her fans to know about it. “The technique is amazing, and it’s basically pain-free,” she revealed of her new injections. “They’re a little bruised but they look really good.”

So how did she hide the blue and purple marks? She has her makeup artist Ashley Holm to thank. “Make-up queen is here,” she gushed in another video while showing off her beauty products. “I’m going home today! I’m going to miss you!” Aww, how sweet! It looks like Kim’s daughter Brielle may have also gotten the lip treatment while in LA, because pics walking through the airport show her looking much juicer as well.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kim’s incredibly plump lips? Is it overboard or just right? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.