Kim Kardashian’s Hairstylist Reveals The Secret For Perfect Hair All Day Long

Sometimes we can leave the house with a gorgeous style, but in a few hours, it becomes dull, lifeless and looks….wrong! Kim K’s hairstylist is spilling his top tips on perfect hair right here!

Andrew Fitzsimons is a celeb hairstylist with a very impressive resume — he works with stars like Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, Joan Smalls, Ashley Graham, Karlie Kloss, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Georgia May Jagger, just to name a few!

We spoke exclusively with him to get his top tips!

HollywoodLife.com: Why are people so obsessed with the Kardashian sister’s beauty?

Andrew: “I think a big reason why people are so captivated by Kardashian beauty is that they come up so many looks. Just take a look at any of their Instagram pages and you’ll see just how many different beauty looks they do in a week. Plus, they all have different personal styles, so there’s a lot of inspiration to draw from.”

Why does Kim love her long “Cher hair?” — she’s had it for a while!

“Who wouldn’t doesn’t love long, luxurious hair?! :)”

What’s the secret for having a style last all day?

“Keep your hands out of your hair! When it looks good, it might be tempting to run your hands through it, but you’ll cause oil buildup and the hair will fall flat. Also, using high quality products is important — products that maintain the health of your hair will keep it looking better.”

Andrew is working with Alterna Haircare to create the gorgeous styles on the stars we love.

He also uses products in unexpected ways! “I actually primarily use dry shampoo as a styling product, so I’m especially excited for Alterna’s new Caviar Sheer Dry Shampoo Powder Spray. Dry shampoo is great for adding texture and volume to the hair to give you that cool, model-off-duty look.”

HollywoodLifers, are you going to try to get Kim Kardashian’s long hair?

