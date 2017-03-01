Khloe Kardashian Thinks James Harden Is ‘Making Himself Look Bad By Trashing Her’

Courtesy of Instagram

James Harden dragged his ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian on Feb. 28 in an explosive interview, and HollywoodLife.com has exclusively learned how Khloe feels about the trash talk. Her reaction will surprise you!

“Khloe Kardashian, 32, thinks James Harden, 27, is a Bitter Betty! He’s only making himself look bad trashing her like this,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively. OMG! Too good.

“She thinks he’s mad because she stopped returning his calls and moved on to someone younger and hotter,” the insider also shares with us (obviously referring to the extremely yummy Tristan Thompson, 25). “James is a bitter ex-boyfriend, and he’s in her past.” You can say that again!

As for what Khloe will do if James ever wants to try and win her back? “She’s with Tristan now and he’s an upgrade in every way,” the source declares. Yep, Khloe and Tristan have been going full speed, and she boasted about her love for him as recently as Feb. 24 on Instagram (below). So sweet!

My love 💙 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 24, 2017 at 1:09pm PST

Anyway, as we previously knew, James dissed Khloe in a tell-all interview for Sports Illustrated. He said he “didn’t like all the attention” that came with dating her (which is rich, coming from a famous NBA player), and claimed he “wasn’t getting anything out of it”. Yikes.

“I feel like it was for no reason…I don’t need that. It wasn’t uncomfortable, but it wasn’t me,” the Houston Rockets player added. James also threw around words like “eliminate” when it came to his relationship with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. That could be hurtful to anyone, so we’re glad Khloe is having a laugh over it instead!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tristan or James is better for Khloe?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.