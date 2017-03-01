Do you know which of your favorite celebrities can catch a grape in their mouth from across the room? You’re about to find out, thanks to James Corden’s new segment on the ‘Late Late Show’ that has stars like Kendall Jenner showing off their special skills!

James Corden, 38, you’ve managed to do it yet again! Somehow the Late Late Show host continues to come up with amazing segments, like the beloved “Carpool Karaoke,” but nothing so far has revealed as much about celebrities as “Late Late Show Hidden Talents” — a new bit that premiered on Feb. 28, which showed off the secret skills of some of our fave stars.

Andrew Garfield, 33, started things off on the new talent show when he revealed his epic gymnastics skills by performing a PERFECT back flip on the set. Literally, this move would have gotten a 10 from every judge at the Olympics — mainly because he wore an adorable red jumpsuit while doing it, but still. Kendall Jenner, 21, was the next “contestant” to show off her hidden talent — bird noises. Okay, Kendall, we have to admit your actual “tweeting” was pretty cute! The legendary songstress Stevie Nicks, 68, came out next to shock us with her most amazing gift, well, next to flawlessly singing “Landslide.” Stevie can twirl a baton like no other!

Last but not least, there was Taylor Lautner, 25, who showed us that he could, in fact, “catch grapes in [his] mouth from any distance and at any velocity.” When Taylor actually pulled off catching a freaking grape that James threw from all the way back in the audience there was no question who had won the talent competition. Clearly, Billie Lourd‘s boyfriend has a skill to fall back on if the whole acting thing doesn’t work out!

We hope that James continues this bit on the Late Late Show, as we would love to see what hidden talents our other fave celebs have!

HollywoodLifers, which celebrity had the best secret skill on the Late Late Show‘s “Hidden Talents”? Let us know below!