Orlando Bloom: Mystery Brunette To Blame For Katy Perry Split? — See Shocking Pics

Well, this is certainly interesting! Orlando Bloom was seen getting cozy with a beautiful mystery brunette just two days before he attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party on Feb. 26 with Katy Perry. Check out the photos!

UPDATE: A source tells HollywoodLife.com that there was “nothing romantic happening” between Orlando and Erin the party. Orlando has been involved with Global Green for years and was on the committee for the event.

Orlando Bloom was spotted whispering and snuggling up to Erin McCabe, the daughter of Global Green President, Les McCabe, at the brand’s pre-Oscars party at Tao nightclub on Feb. 24. The pair appears to be good friends, with Erin touching Orlando’s face at one point during the party. Maybe he had food on his face or something! Nevertheless, these two were definitely cozy sitting side-by-side. CHECK OUT THE PHOTOS HERE!

Orlando was pictured two days later with Katy at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Even though couples like Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello and Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux posed together for Vanity Fair’s Oscar portraits, Katy posed solo.

Just two days after the Oscars, Orlando and Katy made everyone’s jaw drop when they announced they were splitting up. The former couple didn’t offer a reason for their breakup, they just said they were “taking respectful, loving space.” The split appears to have been very sudden. Orlando posted an Instagram picture with Katy’s dog, Nugget, one day before their breakup went public.

Since Orlando and Katy say they’re just taking “space” from each other, there is a chance they could still get back together in the future! They had been dating less than a year, but they always looked so happy together! Orlando and Katy were inseparable and their love for giving back bonded them. Let’s hope this is not the end for these two!

