Katy Perry Throwing Herself Into New Album After Heartbreaking Orlando Bloom Split

Katy Perry is going to turn heartbreak into hits following her sad breakup with Orlando Bloom. HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s already writing new music about their former romance.

There’s nothing like heartbreak to spur the creative juices, and now that Katy Perry, 32, is dunzo with Orlando Bloom, 40 after a year of dating, she’s pouring her feelings into future hits. “Katy intends to throw herself into making new music in the coming weeks. She has already released “Chained to the Rhythm” and was pleased with the reaction to it and is currently working on fifth album. There will be material from her time with Orlando and although she is upset that things did not pan out, she is trying to stay as upbeat as possible because that is her nature and to keep moving forward,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Katy is a very positive person. She wants to come-up with a unique concept for her new album’s release once she is confident that the songs are really strong,” our insider adds. The singer showed off how she’s already hard at work on Mar. 1, sharing an Instagram video where she was goofing off in a danceline formation with songwriters Sarah Hudson and Lauren Glucksman. She wrote in the caption, “Best thing about making this record is that everyone helping me make it is just as coo-coo as I am.” Hah!

Best thing about making this record is that everyone helping me make it is just as coo-coo as I am 💁🏼 @sarahhudsonxx @laurenglucksman A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Mar 1, 2017 at 4:36pm PST

It’s such good news that Katy is back writing with Sarah, as she and Katy along with super producer Max Martin wrote her hit “Dark Horse,” so we know that any collaboration between these ladies is going to be massive. We’ve waited since 2014 for a new album from the singer and it looks like 2017 will finally be the year she follows up Prism. If the songs are even close to as catchy as “Chained to the Rhythm,” we’ll be loving it!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Katy’s new album? What do you think of her new song “Chained to the Rhythm?

