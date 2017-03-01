Kate Hudson & Diplo Reignite Romance Rumors After PDA-Filled Oscars Night

REX Shutterstock

Again?! Kate Hudson and Diplo sparked romance rumors, once again, at an Oscars after-party, according to a new report, March 1! The pair were reportedly spotted holding hands at the late night bash and things apparently got steamy! In case you didn’t know, they’ve ignited dating rumors in the past, but never like this! Get the scoop!

Does Kate Hudson, 37, have a type? The actress was reportedly spotted holding hands and getting flirty with DJ, Diplo, 38, at Vanity Fair‘s Oscars after-party on Feb. 26, according to The Hollywood Reporter. AND, a separate report from E! News claims the duo are “hanging out,” and their relationship is “casual and fun,” at the moment. Wow!

Well, it sounds like Kate’s smitten by musicians. Remember when she was reportedly hooking up with Nick Jonas, 24, in 2016?… us too. Anyway, if the rumors that Kate and Diplo [aka,Thomas Wesley Pentz] are dating turn out to be true, we can’t say we’d be that surprised. This isn’t the first time the pair have ignited romance rumors.

When Kate took a trip to Ibiza with some of her girlfriends [pictured below], including her mom, Goldie Hawn, 71, she reportedly got cozy with with Diplo while she was there! We mean, when they posed together for a photo in Spain, they looked pretty cozy to us…

Ladies who lunch together stay together ☀️🙏☀️ A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jul 13, 2016 at 7:59am PDT

In case you needed more reason to believe that these two could be an item… Kate took her girls to Las Vegas right before the 2016 Met Gala in May to party it up at Intrigue Nightclub. And, guess who the house DJ was for the night? — none other than, Diplo. Speaking of the 2016 Met Gala, the actress and the DJ also sparked romance rumors when they were photographed dancing together at a Met Gala after-party, and they even left the bash together! Needless to say, these two might as well just fill us in on what’s really going on here!

While the romance rumors are swirling, Kate and Diplo have not commented publicly about their relationship status. Before Kate, Diplo was been linked to Katy Perry, 32, back in 2015.

