Justin Bieber’s Birthday: Celebrate His 23rd Big Day With These Incredibly Sexy Pics

Courtesy of Instagram

Yowza! Just Bieber turns 23 on March 1 and he’s coming off his hottest year ever. We’ve got an unforgettable collection of his super sexy pics in honor of the singer’s big birthday.

Happy Birthday Justin Bieber! The singer turns 23-years-old March 1 and he’s given us so many sexy moments over the past 365 days that we had to round them all up and share them with you. Fortunately for us, the Biebs still loves to go shirtless and boy did he do that often in 2016, flaunting his six-pack abs and boxing-toned body. Who can forget when he posted an Instagram selfie wearing nothing but a towel, and that thing was hanging super low, almost showing off his junk!

Speaking of Justin’s privates, he got caught naked on camera once again during a clothes-free frolic with model Sahara Ray, 23, back in Aug. The two went skinny dipping while on vacation in Hawaii and we got a full frontal view of the Biebs, and his manhood definitely wasn’t a victim of shrinkage from the cool water. Justin happily got naked again on a lakeshore, sharing an Instagram pic of himself standing completely nude, but unfortunately he was turned away from the camera. Oh well, we still got a spectacular view of his perfect butt.

Thanks to his 2016 world tour, he had plenty of different sexy looks to share with his Beliebers, but our favorite one was when he stripped off his shirt to perform. He knows what makes his fans happy, and they love it when he flaunts his buff bod. Even just a few days before his big birthday, he proved again that he really hates shirts on a hike in the Hollywood Hills Feb. 26. Never change Justin, never change.

HollywoodLifers, send your birthday wishes to Justin in our comments!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.