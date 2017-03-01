Courtesy of Instagram

Out of all the presents Justin Bieber receives on his birthday, motherly love will always be his favorite! As her not-so-baby boy turned 23 on Mar. 1, mamma Pattie Mallette showered him with affection on Twitter by posting a beloved children’s book quote. Check it out!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, JUSTIN BIEBER, 23! The Twitter-sphere literally exploded today with sweet messages dedicated to the singer, but the one that stood out the most is from his sweet mother. “I’ll love you forever, I’ll like you always,” tweeted Pattie Mallette. “As long as I’m living, my baby you’ll be.” The adorable quote is originally from Robert Munsch‘s children’s book, Love You Forever. No matter how old Justin gets, he’ll always be Pattie’s baby boy.

🎶 I'll love you forever,

I'll like you for always.

As long as I'm living

my baby you'll be @justinbieber! ❤️#HappyBirthdayJustinBieber — Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) March 1, 2017

Let’s be real though, the average 23-year old doesn’t want to spend their birthday with their parents. The “Sorry” hitmaker appears to have other plans lined up already, as he was spotted hopping on a private plane at the Van Nuys airport in California. He’s probably flying to a private exotic island somewhere in the middle of the ocean for some R&R — or, getting ready to party the night away at some highly exclusive club with tons of hotties on each arm. No one woos the ladies quiet like Justin — just ask model Ashley Moore!

Leading up to the hunk’s birthday celebration, Justin reunited with the Ashley, a gorgeous model, for a hiking date around the Hollywood Hills. They’re not exactly boyfriend and girlfriend, but we’re willing to bet she’ll be invited to Justin’s party (along with her sexy girlfriends). Wherever the platinum blonde hunk is headed in that lavish jet, just think of the top-notch guest list who will meet him at the mystery destination to pop some champagne and ring in the big 2-3! OMG, what is Kourtney Kardashian shows up?! That would be EPIC!

HollywoodLifers, how sweet is that quote from mamma Pattie? What’s the best birthday present you’ve ever received?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.