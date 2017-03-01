Justin Bieber’s Goals On His 23rd Birthday: His Sweet Confession

Courtesy of Instagram

Happy birthday, Justin Bieber! The singer turned 23-years-old on March 1, and he decided to celebrate the momentous occasion by sharing his future goals alongside an adorable throwback pic. Find out what the Biebs hopes to accomplish!

He’s another year older and that much wiser! Justin Bieber turned 23-years-old on March 1 and revealed his hopes for the future with a heartwarming post. The Canadian hitmaker captioned his adorable childhood photo, “It’s my birthday and all I want is to be a better friend, better brother, better son and a better man.” Fans couldn’t get enough of his sweet message and throwback pic, showing him smiling from ear to ear with bubbles surrounding him. Too cute!

“Justin is ready for his birthday and he wants to party! This is basically his last week of freedom before he goes back on tour. He wants to celebrate his birthday with a big party that lasts a few days,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He wants it to be celebrity heavy and having a couple of women being a part of it wouldn’t be bad.” Justin was recently spotted rushing out of Van Nuys on a private jet and he was all smiles, clearly prepared to live it up to the fullest!

Justin has so much to be proud of, since he transformed from a YouTube sensation to a certified super star right in front of our eyes. The “No Sense” singer appears to already be hard at work on his next project, to the delight of his fans. He teased new sizzling beats via Instagram in two separate videos posted on Feb. 28. This comes weeks after his most recent album, Purpose, was nominated for Album Of The Year at the 2017 Grammy Awards. Justin’s staying on his grind!

The singer clearly values those closest to him as he continues to reach for his goals. Justin recently shared a hilarious clip of himself wrestling with his manager, Scooter Braun, 35. Both were trying their hardest to win the impromtu match, but Justin prevailed! Scooter discovered Justin when he was only 13-years-old and they’ve been inseparable since. Dream team!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think Justin will party with on his birthday? Tell us below!

