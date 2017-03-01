James Harden Disses Khloe Kardashian After Breakup: Why ‘I Had To Eliminate’ Her

REX/Shutterstock

Yikes! James Harden is finally opening up about why he ended his relationship with Khloe Kardashian, and it’s totally savage. Find out the real reason he ‘had to eliminate’ her, right here!

James Harden is an open book! The NBA baller revealed on Feb. 28 in his explosive Sports Illustrated interview why he ended his 8-month whirlwind romance with Khloe Kardashian, and it was pretty surprising. The charismatic, bearded, ball-hog says he “didn’t like all the attention” that came with dating the reality super star!

#Repost @houstonrockets ・・・ Check out the cover of this week's @sportsillustrated! Read the story by Lee Jenkins in the mag on newsstands now or on #TheCrossover (SI.com) A post shared by jharden13 (@jharden13) on Feb 28, 2017 at 12:53pm PST

“I feel like it was for no reason,” he explained about the constant attention he received as a result of the relationship. “I wasn’t getting anything out of it except my name out there and my face out there, and I don’t need that. It wasn’t uncomfortable, but it wasn’t me. I don’t need pictures of myself when I’m driving my car. Who cares? What shoes am I wearing? Who cares? Where am I eating? Who cares?”

On top of the stress of being surrounded by cameras 24/7, James said that what it all finally boiled down to was that he hated being an inconvenience to his fellow players. “It was unnecessary stuff that I think trickled down to my teammates,” he said. “I had to eliminate that.” Ouch! We can’t believe he thinks of Khloe as something that should be “eliminated,” but we can understand wanting some privacy.

“I’m not worried about anything but hooping,” explained James, “and that may be why I’m having this kind of success.” He might also be occupied with a new girl, Ashanti, who is reportedly dating the baller. Meanwhile, Khloe has found new love with Tristan Thompson. So it looks like everyone is happy!

