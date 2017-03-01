Ivanka Trump’s Sleek & Straight Hair During Trump’s Address To Congress

REX/Sutterstock

Ivanka Trump looked gorgeous as her father, President Donald Trump, addressed congress for the first time on Feb. 28. Get the details on her beauty look below!

Ivanka Trump wore a sleek, simple and straight hairstyle for her father’s address to the joint session of Congress. His first speech was held at the House of Representatives in Washington, D.C. on February 28.

Her hair was parted in the center of her head, and was tucked behind her shoulders. It looked frizz-free and shiny. Her makeup focused on a dramatic smokey eye with dark shadows and liner, and long lashes. Her lips were kept neutral since her eye look was so strong. Her brows were filled in and her skin was glowing.

Ivanka attended the address with husband Jared Kushner. She posted a photo of the two just before with the caption, “Getting ready to leave The White House with @realdonaldtrump as he prepares to address Congress #JointSession.”

Ivanka came under fire for her outfit choice during the address. She was wearing an off-the-shoulder burgundy dress with a peplum waist detail. It was a beautiful dress but there was one problem — Ivanka was wearing a French designer, rather than an American designer. The dress is a $3,000 Roland Mouret creation.

She wore the French designer’s dress as her father was telling congress and the American people to buy more American products and hire more American workers.

A little awkward! First Lady Melania Trump wore a black jacket by American designer Michael Kors.

HollywoodLifers, did you love Ivanka Trump’s hair at the congressional address?

