Ivanka Trump Blasted: Wears $3,000 French Designer Dress As Trump Says ‘Buy American’

REX/Shutterstock

Ivanka Trump supported her father, President Donald Trump, at his first Presidential Address to Congress on Feb. 28th & she opted to wear a red dress by a French designer that’s a whopping $3,000, despite the fact that her dad addressed Congress to “buy American, hire American.” What do you guys think of Ivanka’s outfit choice?

Ivanka Trump, 35, always looks gorgeous, there’s no doubt about it. Her style is amazing and she’s always rocking some fabulous outfit. This time, though, she went above and beyond when she headed to her dad, President Donald Trump’s, Presidential Address to Congress on Feb 28th. Ivanka chose to wear a red satin dress by French designer, Roland Mouret, that costs a whopping $3,000 and she is being blasted by the entire country for wearing a non-American designer as her dad was promoting “buy American, hire American.”

Ivanka is being put on blast by pretty much the entire country and people everywhere are flipping out. It’s one thing to not wear an American designer now that she is part of the First Family of the United States, but it’s a whole other fiasco because as she stood in the stands watching the speech, her father was urging citizens to “buy American, hire American.”

We can’t deny that Ivanka’s fuschia Roland Mouret Rawlings Satin Knee-Length Dress was stunning. The form-fitting asymmetric neck, off-the-shoulder, fitted silhouette of the dress hugged her frame perfectly and she looked gorgeous, but she is now representing the United States of America. So, the question is — why couldn’t you just wear an America designer, Ivanka? Especially since Donald was telling the country to buy American and and hire American.

Even Melania, 46, opted to wear an American designer for the occasion, and rightly so. She opted to wear a sequin Michael Kors ensemble that costs a whopping $9,590 — wow. What do you guys think of Ivanka wearing a French designer to the Presidential Address — are you annoyed that she didn’t wear an American brand?

