Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner & More Best Dressed At Paris Fashion Week

REX/Shutterstock

The usual suspects, the Hadid sisters, Kendall Jenner, & Hailey Baldwin headed to Paris Fashion Week for their last leg of fashion month & they all looked fabulous. All of their looks, both on & off the runway, were amazing & we can’t decide who was best dressed. What do you think? VOTE.

Kendall Jenner, 21, Bella, 20, and older sis, Gigi Hadid, 21, as well as Hailey Baldwin, 20, all arrived in Paris for Paris Fashion Week and we’re obsessed with all of their outfits. All of these supermodels not only look flawless on the runways, their street style is even better. Aside from the models, some of our fave celebs sat in the front row at the shows looking fabulous.

Gigi headed to the TommyXGigi capsule collection launch at the Tommy Hilfiger store when she opted to wear an oversized baby blue American flag embroidered hooded sweatshirt with a pair of black leather skinny pants and black booties. We loved her casually chic look. Little sis, Bella, hit the runway at the Lanvin fashion show in a pair of high-waisted black skinny-leg trousers with a sheer white lace button down blouse tucked in. Around the neck was a black bow, while the rest of the shirt showed off her bra. She topped the look off with a long gray peacoat and a thin gold belt around her waist.

Kendall and Hailey were spotted out and about together in between shows in amazing outfits. Kendall opted to wear skin-tight, black patent leather skinny pants with a white Gucci hooded sweatshirt, a bright red blazer on top and black booties.

Hailey also opted for red when she threw on a pair of shiny, red and black striped satin skinny pants with a black see-through Danielle Guizio bodysuit tucked in. The sheer fishnet bodysuit was totally see-through showing off her black bra, and she topped the look off with an oversized distressed denim jacket with embroidery all over it.

We love all of these looks so much and we can’t decide who was best dressed at Paris Fashion Week. What do you guys think? VOTE.

