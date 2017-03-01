Christina El Moussa & Gary Anderson: He’s ‘Hurt’ & After She Dumped Him Without Warning

REX/Shutterstock

Nobody was more surprised than Gary Anderson when news broke that his own relationship to Christina El Moussa had ended. The contractor is absolutely devastated over the split, and extremely hurt by Christina’s betrayal, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

Gary Anderson reportedly had no idea his relationship with Christina El Moussa was over until she made the news public via a statement from her rep on Feb. 21. The two got together in the months following her split from Tarek El Moussa last year, and the breakup has hit Gary pretty hard.

“Gary is currently hurting from the way Christina has treated him after all he did for her when her marriage to Tarek ended in such a messy fashion,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He shielded her, and his family got close to her, as well, but she really wasn’t honest with the guy. Gary is upset about the way she behaved towards him at the end.”

Less than one month after Christina and Gary were photographed together for the first time, a rep confirmed to Us Weekly that the Flip Or Flop star was single, adding that a relationship was the “last thing” on her mind. However, before the statement was released, Christina failed to tell Gary that she wanted to cool things off, according to InTouch. Naturally, reading about the end of his relationship in the news was totally blindsiding.

“Gary stood by her, but in the end, she did not show enough appreciation and respect for that,” our source says. “But he’s a strong person and he’ll get over it.”

Meanwhile, Christina has actually been spending time with her ex-husband, Tarek, who she’s continued to film Flip Or Flop with in the weeks since he filed for divorce Jan. 9. They’ve also been attending conferences together for their company, Success Path. Both reality stars have said they have no problem working together in a professional capacity, but we can imagine that it might be a little awkward, no?!

