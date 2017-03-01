Christina El Moussa Dumped Gary Anderson Without Any Warning: ‘He Was Blindsided’

Courtesy of Instagram

Christina El Moussa has moved on from Tarek with contractor Gary Anderson — or has she? A shocking March 1 report says that Christina ‘coldly’ dumped Gary…and he didn’t even even find out until he read about it. Here’s the scoop!

Christina El Moussa, 33, and Gary Anderson are done — and he found out the Flip or Flop star was over him by reading about it in a Feb. 13 interview, InTouch magazine reports in their March 13 issue. He was “humiliated”, as the mag reports — well, who wouldn’t be?!

When they were spotted walking together in his Yorba Linda, CA neighborhood on Jan. 26, “she grabbed Gary and cuddled up to him,” according to an eyewitness. “She looked at Gary adoringly, and he looked completely enamored of Christina. You could see the spark was there.” Hmm, wonder what happened!

Christina then apparently told Gary that “she was feeling pressure from her friends and wasn’t sure where they were going”, according to an insider. “But she definitely didn’t ask for a break,” the source says, adding that their romance seemed absolutely “genuine.” By Feb. 13, she was done!

They’d hung out together almost daily, the mag reports, and Gary even got close with the kids (Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 18 months, pictured below). “Then the People interview comes out, and he reads that she says she’s single,” the insider continues. “He was heartbroken and blindsided. She just used him to get over Tarek El Moussa, 35. Then she cut off all communication with Gary.” Yikes.

💙❤ A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Mar 1, 2017 at 7:30am PST

Well, one thing’s for sure — Christina is single, and we’ll be sure to keep you posted on what she decides to do next!

HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Christina really broke up with Gary like that? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.