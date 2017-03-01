‘Flip Or Flop’ Gets 5 Spinoffs: Are Christina & Tarek El Moussa Getting Their Own Shows?

Courtesy of Instagram

‘Flip or Flop’ fans worried about the future of the show in the wake of Christina and Tarek El Moussa’s split are getting some exciting news. HGTV is expanding the hit show into not one, but FIVE spinoffs! We have all the details about the new ‘Flip or Flop’s here!

Rest assured, Flip or Flop fans; Christina El Moussa, 35, and Tarek El Moussa, 35, may be dunzo, but it’s far from the end of the show! In addition to Flip or Flop season 7, we’re about to get a whole lot more of the hit HGTV reality show — like, five shows more!

Yes, you read that right; HGTV revealed that they’re spinning off Flip or Flop to following couples in five other cities in the United States! “Because every market is unique, there was an opportunity to highlight what works in various regions by featuring successful people in different locations who had mastered the art of flipping in their town,” Allison Page, general manager, US programming and development for HGTV, Food Network and Travel Channel told Us Weekly.

So exciting! The renovation series following (now split) married couple Christina and Tarek takes place in Southern California, and the new spinoffs will cover couples in Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Texas and Las Vegas. The shows are expected to premiere in 2017 and 2018.

The fate of Flip or Flop has been in question since Christina and Tarek split in 2016, with fans worried that their hit show about flipping houses wouldn’t go on without them happily together. The former couple is busy filming season 7, but there’s no word on what’s happening after that. Page told Us that announcing the spinoffs isn’t in response to the El Moussas’ split, but a plan that’s been in the works for a long time. This doesn’t mean the end of the OG show!

“We’ve been building this franchise for over a year and a half,” she told the mag, “and we’re thrilled to bring new chapters, new stories and new talent to complement a series that’s been a big success.” It all sounds so exciting! We’re going to meet five new couples with totally different styles.

Las Vegas will follow Bristol and Aubrey Marunde, both 34. They’re bringing the “glam” to Vegas “and things that take the properties over the top,” said Aubrey and her MMA fighter husband, who have been flippers for almost a decade. We can’t wait to see who’s hosting the other shows!

Flip or Flop Las Vegas debuts April 6; Flip or Flop Atlanta is scheduled to premiere this summer. Flip or Flop Nashville and Flip or Flop Texas will debut in February 2018. No date has been set for Flip or Flop Chicago.

