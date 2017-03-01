Courtesy of instagram

Sorry, ‘Flip or Flop’ fans, but season 7 could very well be the show’s last. All signs point to the series coming to a close now that Tarek and Christina El Moussa have split, according to a new report. Say it ain’t so!

Things aren’t looking good for the future of Flip Or Flop. Despite their highly-publicized 2016 breakup, Tarek and Christina El Moussa are currently filming a seventh season of their reality show, but it’ll probably end after that, according to Life & Style. The mag reports that two writers were recently fired from the HGTV series. “That means work is dwindling,” an insider explains. “They wouldn’t let these writers go if they knew there were going to be more episodes.”

However, HollywoodLife.com reached out to HGTV regarding these reports, and the network has not confirmed that Flip Or Flop is ending OR that any writers were fired.

Christina and Tarek have insisted that they’re happy to still be working together professionally, even though things in their personal lives aren’t working out the same way. “Tarek and I met at work, so we worked together before we ever started dating,” Christina explained on GMA last month. “It’s our normal.” She added that the two will “always work together” in some capacity.

However, since news of their split broke back in December, it’s been rumored that Flip Or Flop would be in jeopardy. More recently, reports have surfaced claiming Christina will be getting her own spinoff instead, although there has been no confirmation by the stars or network.

Fans of the show shouldn’t get too discouraged by the possibility of a cancellation, though, because HGTV also revealed on March 1 that the series will be getting five spinoff shows. Unfortunately, these don’t involve Tarek and Christina, and will instead follow couples in five other cities who are also flipping houses.

Meanwhile, Christina and Tarek are currently focused on co-parenting their two children, Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 18 mos. Plus, they’ve shared photos from the Flip or Flop set, and things seem to be going great, so we can’t wait to check out the next season!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Flip or Flop should get cancelled?

