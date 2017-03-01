Nicki Minaj’s Butt Savagely Dissed By Dr. Miami: ‘Too Bad I’m Booked Till 2019’

Courtesy of Instagram

Oh my god, this is totally VICIOUS! Just hours after ex-boyfriend Meek Mill dissed Nicki Minaj’s butt, infamous plastic surgeon Dr. Miami took to Twitter to mock the rapper’s derriere and bring back some old beef. Check it out!

Is Nicki Minaj a butcher because she is absolutely surrounded by beef lately! First Remy Ma came for her in her new song “Shether,” then her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill mocked her butt on Instagram, and now Dr. Miami is cashing in some old receipts and bringing back an old feud!

Back in 2015, Dr. Miami Snapchatted a pic of Nicki, and she wasn’t happy. “Did you put a pic of me on ur snap chat Monday?” she demanded on Twitter. “What were u insinuating? I’m unfamiliar with what u do.” Zing! An angry fan then slammed her and said “when your ass does start to sag, call Dr. Miami.” On March 1 the good Doc brought it up again along with some pics of Nicki’s booty looking a little different, saying “I guess she gon get familiar with me now.” Phew!

Unfortunately for Nicki, Dr. Miami no longer needs her recognition, and he said “too bad I’m booked till 2019!” while calling the original fan tweeter a “prophet,” insinuating that Nicki’s butt is now saggy. What a burn! However, it should be noted that it appears the pic he attached was photoshopped to look worse than it is.

The Miami plastic surgeon isn’t the only one to notice Nicki’s changing butt. Her ex-boyfriend Meek also took to Instagram to cast some subtle shade when he liked a comment that said “Ass dropped” with a laughing crying emoji on a pic of Nicki with Future in a skimpy swimsuit. This poor girl just cant catch a break since Remy Ma dissed her!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Nicki’s beef with Dr. Miami, and is he right about her butt? Let us know!

