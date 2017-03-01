‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 24 Cast Announced — Full List

Image Courtesy of ABC

Season 24 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is here and we could not be more excited. On March 1, the cast was announced on ‘Good Morning America,’ and we have the full list, just in case you missed it!

We’ve been hearing the reports for weeks, but now, it’s official. The pros and the new dancers joined together on Good Morning America to reveal the star-studded lineup for next season. Here’s the full cast:

The Bachelor’s Nick Viall, 36, will dance with Peta Murgatroyd

Actor and former wrestler Mr. T, 64, will dance with Kym Herjavec

Fifth Harmony member Normani Kordei, 20, will dance with Val Chmerkovskiy

RHOBH star Erika Jayne, 45, will dance with Gleb Savchenko

Chicago Cubs player David Ross, 39, will dance with Lindsay Arnold

Famous flamenco guitarist Charo, 65, will dance with Keo Motsepe

Bull rider Bonner Bolton, 29, will dance with Sharna Burgess

Olympic champion Simone Biles, 19, will dance with Sasha Farber

Glee star Heather Morris, 30, will dance with Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Former New York Giants RB Rashad Jennings, 31, will dance with Emma Slater

Comedian Chris Kattan, 46, will dance with Witney Carson

Former Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan, 47, will dance with Artem Chigvintsev

Dancing with the Stars season 24 will premiere March 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. This is definitely going to be one of the best seasons yet! There are so many stars you know are going to be great in the ballroom. HollywoodLife.com told you first that Simone would be joining the cast.

HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Heather has invited the Glee cast and even Beyonce, whom she was a back-up dancer for, to watch her perform. She has also started asking DWTS season 17 winner and Glee co-star Amber Riley for tips!

Which couple are you most excited to see on DWTS, HollywoodLifers? Who do you think will win? Let us know!

