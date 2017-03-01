Los Angeles Clippers Vs. Houston Rockets Live Stream: Watch The NBA Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

Here we go! It’s time to see who will pull out the W in tonight’s game when the Clippers take on the Rockets on their home court in LA, March 1 at 10:30 PM! Can the Rockets redeem themselves after a tough loss to Pacers on Feb. 27? There’s only one way to find out! Watch the game RIGHT HERE!

We know how we’re spending our Wednesday night! Chris Paul, 31, and the Los Angeles Clippers will take on James Harden, 27, and the Houston Rockets at the Staples Center in LA TONIGHT at 10:30 PM EST! You can catch the game LIVE on ESPN or you can watch it here, at the bottom!

Tonight’s matchup is going to be a good one. First of all, we have a Western Conference rival clash on our hands — Harden and Blake Griffin, 27, will come face-to-face after Harden dropped 30 points in Houston’s win over the Clippers [140-116] on Dec. 30, 2016.

Now, back to the present. Although the Clippers lost to the Spurs [97-105] and Golden State [113-123] this week, they’ve still had incredible hoop action and ball handling. We have DeAndre Jordan, 28, who’s been the king of dunks this week no matter if he was surrounded by multiple defenders or none. And, let’s talk about Griffin‘s dunk when the Clippers took home the win against Charlotte [124-121] on Feb. 26 — straight nasty! Griffin was an animal when he hung from the rim at the top of the third. You have to see this… rewind to .35 to see the hoop almost snap…

📊 » 43p/10r/5a/2s & 3 threes.@BlakeGriffin32 was a BEAST last night & earned our @Kia Performance of the Game! pic.twitter.com/wvzykvsw1J — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) February 27, 2017

And, last but certainly not least, Chris Paul. It’s like everything the 6-year veteran touches, turns to gold, especially in LA’s game against Charlotte. With 15 points, 17 assists and nine rebounds, Paul proved he’s a clutch player when he didn’t have one single turnover the 40 minutes he played.

Now, let’s get into the Rockets. They’ve had a pretty good week. Although they’re coming into LA’s game tonight fresh off of a loss to the Pacers [108-117] on Feb. 27, they pulled out two victories right before that — New Orleans [129-99], and Minnesota [142-130].

With a weapon like James Harden, the Rockets have a good chance to take home the win in tonight’s game. Yes, they lost to the Pacers, but Harden won when it came to passing. From his no-lookers down the lane, Harden and the Rockets were only trailing by 7 points at the bottom of the 4th. The connection he has with his teammates, especially on offense is no joke.

This Harden ➡️ Capela connection! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GNhdpldBLc — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) February 28, 2017

The Rockets also have a special and lethal combination of shooters. Harden, Clint Capela, 22, and Trevor Ariza, 31, have been leading the team in scoring in their most recent games. And, let’s not forget about how clutch Lou Williams, 30, has been at the top of the key lately. He’s been draining 3’s like it’s nobody’s business. SO, needless to say, tonight’s game will be one to you’ll have your eyes glued to!

