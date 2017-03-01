REX Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

Chris Brown has allegedly taken his abuse of Karrueche Tran a step further by going after her best friend Joseph Ryan LaCour as well. In new docs, the BFF claims that Chris threatened to shoot him and Kae! We have the shocking details, right here.

Chris Brown’s restraining order has now been expanded to keep him away from not just ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran, but also her best friend Joseph Ryan LaCour, according to docs obtained by TMZ.

Joseph revealed in the court docs that Chris insists “he will find us and shoot the place up,” no matter where he and Karrueche go to avoid him. Joseph insists that Chris threatened him on multiple occasions, including at Diddy’s Super Bowl party. “It’s 2017 … Ima f*** you up every time I see you so you better get the f*** out of here before I lay your ass out,” Chris allegedly threatened Joseph while getting up in his face. Yikes!

He also claims that Chris chucked a drink at another one of Kae’s friends at the same party, saying “move bitch, we aren’t friends” to the girl. Karrueche also mentioned this situation in her own court docs that were released on Feb. 21, saying “There was an incident a few weeks ago where he told my friend he had to leave a party or else he was gonna get beat up, and also threw a drink in another friends face.”

It doesn’t help Chris’ case that around the same time he released a video on Instagram saying that he would “make his exes miserable.” “If I love you, b*tch, ain’t nobody gonna have you. I’m going to chase that n**** out and I’m gonna chase yo ass around, and it’s done.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the shocking new allegations against Chris? Let us know!

