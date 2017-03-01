Sexy time! Bruno Mars has knocked it out of the park again with his brand new video for ‘That’s What I Like.’ We’ve got the details on how he kept it simple and let his hot dance moves tell the story behind his song.

Yowza! Bruno Mars has done it again with yet another killer video, this time for his latest hit “That’s What I Like.” The song is an ode to loving the finest things in life and instead of going with a super bling-filled video, he keeps it SO simple. Dressed in a black and white striped shirt and dark shades, he dances in one place as he lets white graphics tell the story behind his lyrics. The infectious song describes shopping sprees in Paris, everything 24 karats, as well as renting a beach house in Miami where he as his sweetie dine on lobster tails. Instead of being on a gorgeous beach, white palm trees are drawn around him then a lobster bib pops up around his neck as the lyric comes up.

This had to be SUCH a fun video to film, as Bruno got to just dance in one long take with a simple grey background. It reminds us a lot of what Beyonce did with “Single Ladies,” where she left her infectious dancing be the star of her video with no other bells and whistles to detract from her moves.

2 hours! That's What I Like Video #TWILVIDEO A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on Mar 1, 2017 at 4:07pm PST

The video is a total 180 from what he did for “24K Magic,” which was filled with private jets, expensive cars and tons of gold jewelry. The singer is on such a roll lately, crushing it with a super sensual performance of the song at the Brit Awards Feb. 22 and performing not once but twice at the Feb. 12 Grammys. He slayed his performance of “That’s What I Like” even though he had the unenviable task of following up after pregnant Beyonce, 35, brought down the house. He later returned to give the Prince tribute, dressing in the late singer’s iconic purple suit to get the crowd on their feed with “Let’s Go Crazy.” Now he’s dropped this incredible video which is sure to become a classic!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Bruno’s new video? Tell us in the comments!