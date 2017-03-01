Blac Chyna Furious With Nicki Minaj For ‘F***ing Up Her Plan’ To Date Future

SplashNews, Image Courtesy of Twitter

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are a thing of the past, while Nicki Minaj and Future may just be getting started. However, HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Chyna is mad as hell at Nicki for messing up her plans to reunite with Future now that she’s done with Rob!

“[Blac] Chyna‘s not liking Nicki Minaj right now,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She was inches away from trying to make another move on Future now that she’s single and boom, here comes Nicki f***ing up her plan. Chyna misses Future. She’s been reminiscing about how well he treated her when they did ‘Rich Sex.’ She even got his name tatted on her because she liked him really hard, something she’d never even thought about doing for Rob [Kardashian]. She’s hoping Nicki will keep her hands and her booty off Future and keep it strictly business.”

Chyna, 28, and Rob, 29, recently OFFICIALLY called off their engagement, and though they may not be on great terms, they seem to be making a go at co-parenting their baby girl Dream Kardashian. But Chyna clearly was over and done with Rob fast if she is this worked up about Nicki, 34, possibly swooping in and taking away her chance at reuniting with Future, 33.

Of course, Chyna is not the only one who would feel “betrayed” by the “Anaconda” singer if she started hooking up with Future, as another source previously told HollywoodLife.com that his baby mama Ciara, 31, would also be pissed at Nicki if she started dating her ex. Maybe Nicki should really evaluate the situation before she makes a move she may regret!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Chyna would have a right to be upset with Nicki if she was hooking up with Future? Give us all your thoughts below!

