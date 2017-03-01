Blac Chyna’s Crush On Kanye West Gets Serious: Prays He Divorces Kim To Be With Her

Forget love triangles; Blac Chyna seems dead set on looping the Kardashian family into the biggest love knot ever! Chyna reportedly has her sights set on Kanye West after splitting with Rob Kardashian, and her crush could tear the family apart!

Let’s work this out really quickly. Blac Chyna, 28, has a child with Rob Kardashian, 30, who is brother to Kylie Jenner, 19, who is dating Tyga, 27, who has a child with Chyna. Now Chyna reportedly wants to move in on Kanye West, 39, who is married to Kim Kardashian, 35 — Rob and Kylie’s sister. Geez!

Rather than wallow after her split with Rob with a pint of ice cream, Chyna allegedly has major plans for nabbing her crush, according to a source who spoke to Star magazine. It’s going to shake up the entire Kardashian family!

“Chyna is finished with Rob but she’s not about to slink off into obscurity. She’s been crushing on Kanye for years, and now that he and Kim are hanging by a thread, she sees her opportunity to move in for the kill,” the source told Star. “Chyna is fame-hungry and hell-bent on staying relevant. She told her friends that Kim and Kanye are as good as over, so why shouldn’t she go for him?

“[Chyna is] crafty — she’ll call Kanye to vent about Rob but then drop in things to stroke his ego,” the source said. “Chyna will tell him that he’s such a brilliant artist and he deserves a strong relationship and a devoted woman. She’s planting seeds.”

Whoa! This would break poor Rob’s heart even more than it already is, and definitely make the holidays awkward. Chyna and Kim were friends before she and Rob ever started dating, and moving in on her husband would be the ultimate betrayal! Plus, Chyna’s best friend, Amber Rose, dated Kanye once upon a time. Talk about major drama!

