‘Big Bang Theory’: Kaley Cuoco & Cast Sacrifice $1M Pay Check So Co-Stars Get Raises

‘The Big Bang Theory’ cast are more than just castmates, they’re family. Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parsons, and three more main cast members are giving up their $1 million salary so co-stars Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch can get raises, according to a new report!

The five original cast members on The Big Bang Theory — Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar, and Simon Helberg — have decided to take a $100,00 pay cut from their $1 million salaries for the 11th and 12th seasons so that money can be used to give Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch well-earned raises, according to our sister site Variety.

Mayim and Melissa, who are currently negotiating their contracts, joined the show in season 3 as Amy and Bernadette. They’ve become integral characters in The Big Bang Theory world. Both of them are currently making around $200,000 per episode in season 10. If the $500,000 from their 5 co-stars is split between them, the money would raise their salaries to almost $450,000 an episode! That would be quite the raise!

The Big Bang Theory is currently in the middle of its 10th season. The hit CBS comedy is expected to be renewed for seasons 11 and 12. Executive producer Bill Prady even confirmed it on his Facebook page, but CBS has yet to officially announce the two-season renewal.

The situation is very reminiscent of what the Friends cast did back in the day. All six cast members — Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc — negotiated together and decided on a $1 million salary for all of them or they would leave the show. Needless to say, their plan worked!

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on The Big Bang Theory cast sacrificing some of their salaries to help Melissa and Mayim get raises? Let us know!