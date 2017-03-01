Bella Thorne & Chandler Parsons: Is She Fighting With Savannah Chrisley Over NBA Player?

REX/Shutterstock

THE.BOY.IS.MINE! By flirting with Chandler Parsons from the court sidelines, Bella Thorne might be encroaching on Savannah Chrisley’s territory. But is the NBA player really worth fighting over? Here’s the EXCLUSIVE update on the girl’s love game!

If ignorance is bliss, there should be no reason why Bella Thorne, 19, and Savannah Chrisley, 19, would be fighting. “Bella has nothing against Savannah because she has NO idea who she is,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Bella is not interested in feuding with her over Chandler [Parsons]. She‘s not the type to fight over a guy. It’s more Bella‘s style to invite Savannah to join them for a threesome.” Sharing is caring, right? Hats off to these beauties for keeping things cool, calm, and under control.

You might be wondering how these three celebrities wound up in this complicated mess, and it all starts with a not-so-innocent trip to Cancun, Mexico. Apparently the sun south of the border does crazy things to the human brain, since Chandler, 28, was partying with Bella around the same time that he started seeing Savannah. We don’t want to say there was any cheating involved, but the timeline is a little concerning. After Mexico, Bella treated herself to a Memphis Grizzlies basketball game to watch Chandler in action! The model ended up calling Chandler her “boo” in a Snapchat video.

No surprise here, but that totally rubbed Savannah the wrong way. “Nanny always said: ‘If you lie down with dogs, you’ll get up with fleas,'” she tweeted on the same day as Bella’s flirty comment. “Girls want attention. Women want RESPECT. Today…I choose to be a woman. Don’t be THAT girl.” Those definitely sound like fighting words! Thankfully, it sounds like the girl’s beef has died down a little bit since Bella isn’t interesting in firing back. Let’s keep it that way!

HollywoodLifers, should Bella and Savannah be fighting over Chandler? Do you think he’s worth it?

