Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Have An Awkward Run-In At H&M Fashion Show

Cold as ice! That was Bella Hadid’s reaction when she had a super awkward run-in with her ex The Weeknd during Paris Fashion Week. We’ve got the details of what happened when the two encountered each other on the H&M fashion show catwalk.

We’ve got to give Bella Hadid props for participating in the H&M fashion show Mar. 1, knowing that her ex boyfriend The Weeknd was going to be there. The singer — real name Abel Tesfaye — was on hand to perform his latest hit “Nothing Without You.” The 20-year-old led the finale walk while he was on stage and unlike other models who danced and sang along, she kept her eyes focused straight ahead and didn’t even look at Abel! Their awkward encounter was so icy, as even though Bella kept it professional, she couldn’t stand to lay eyes on him!

This is the second time the pair has had a runway encounter, as she walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Nov. 2016 while he performed. They had just broken up weeks before, yet she still gave The Weeknd a heartbreaking glance as she sashayed past him. She gave him the cold shoulder this time around because he quickly moved on to a hot and heavy relationship with Selena Gomez, 24, and the singer has joined her man on tour in Europe. They’re staying at a hotel just blocks away from Bella’s, so it has to be killing the model to know that after the show he’s heading back to his new lady.

Our beautiful #HMStudio collection hits the runway! ✨ Love the looks? Shop the collection now at hm.com #SS17 #PFW A post shared by H&M (@hm) on Mar 1, 2017 at 2:03pm PST

The Weeknd has partnered with H&M for their new spring line and both Bella and sister Gigi Hadid, 21, were there to help show off the brand’s new designs. At least the brunette beauty had her sibling’s support in case she was feeling brokenhearted about running into her former boyfriend of 18 months. There were rumors that Selena was going to attend the show where Nicki Minaj was seated in the front row, but she didn’t turn up. Now THAT would have been even more uncomfortable if Bella had to hit the runway with her ex’s new love right there watching her.

